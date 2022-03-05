CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian to end mask mandate | How COVID impact's brain | Some parents worry as school mask mandates end | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Saturday's Scores

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 5:51 PM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Faith Christian, W.Va. 26, Mountain View Christian Academy 25

VISAA State Tournament=

Championship=

Division I=

Paul VI Catholic High School 60, St. Annes-Belfield 48

Division II=

Miller School 62, The Covenant School 29

Division III=

Virginia Academy 79, Christ Chapel Academy 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

