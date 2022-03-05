Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Faith Christian, W.Va. 26, Mountain View Christian Academy 25 VISAA State Tournament= Championship= Division I= Paul VI…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Faith Christian, W.Va. 26, Mountain View Christian Academy 25

VISAA State Tournament=

Championship=

Division I=

Paul VI Catholic High School 60, St. Annes-Belfield 48

Division II=

Miller School 62, The Covenant School 29

Division III=

Virginia Academy 79, Christ Chapel Academy 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.