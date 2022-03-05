Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Faith Christian, W.Va. 26, Mountain View Christian Academy 25
VISAA State Tournament=
Championship=
Division I=
Paul VI Catholic High School 60, St. Annes-Belfield 48
Division II=
Miller School 62, The Covenant School 29
Division III=
Virginia Academy 79, Christ Chapel Academy 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
