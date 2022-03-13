RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35 | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Ukrainian Olympian joins fight | How to help
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Pefok scores 6th goal…

Pefok scores 6th goal in 7 games, Swiss League-leading 17

The Associated Press

March 13, 2022, 12:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

American Jordan Pefok scored his Swiss Super League-leading 17th goal of the season, helping Young Boys to a 2-2 draw at Lausanne on Sunday.

The 25-year-old forward tied the score 1-1 in the 49th minute, redirecting Ulisses Garcia’s cross from 6 yards past goalkeeper Mory Diaw for his sixth goal in seven games.

Pefok has 17 goals in 25 league matches this season and a career-best 22 goals in 37 games overall.

Born in Washington, D.C., and raised in France, Pefok made his U.S. debut last March 25 and has one goal in eight international appearances, scoring against Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal in June. He was on the roster for September World Cup qualifiers but was not picked for October, November or January matches.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up