Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press

March 7, 2022, 9:23 PM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL State Tournament=

Class 1=

Semifinal=

Auburn 63, Twin Springs 39

Washington & Lee 59, Lancaster 57

Class 2=

Semifinal=

John Marshall 92, Greensville County 53

Radford University 49, James River-Buchanan 47, 2OT

Class 3=

Semifinal=

Cave Spring 58, Northside 56

Petersburg 62, Hopewell 57

Class 4=

Semifinal=

Loudoun County 50, Loudoun Valley 40

Varina 84, King’s Fork High School 68

Class 5=

Semifinal=

Highland Springs 62, Riverside 45

Maury 39, Menchville 36

Class 6=

Semifinal=

Battlefield 55, Patriot 54

Hayfield 67, South Lakes 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

