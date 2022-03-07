CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian to end mask mandate | How COVID impact's brain | Some parents worry as school mask mandates end | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Monday's Scores

Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press

March 7, 2022, 9:23 PM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL State Tournament=

Class 1=

Semifinal=

Buffalo Gap 40, Rappahannock County 26

Honaker 49, Parry McCluer 28

Class 2=

Semifinal=

Central – Wise 49, Gate City 35

Luray 64, John Marshall 46

Class 3=

Semifinal=

Carroll County 69, Spotswood 45

Meridian High School 65, Lakeland 33

Class 4=

Semifinal=

King’s Fork High School 60, Manor High School 53

Millbrook 68, Pulaski County 59, OT

Class 5=

Semifinal=

Menchville 59, Norview 56, 2OT

Woodgrove 50, Briar Woods 47

Class 6=

Semifinal=

James Madison 49, James Robinson 27

Osbourn Park 50, Thomas Dale 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

