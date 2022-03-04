BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL State Tournament=
Class 1=
Quarterfinal=
Auburn 65, Eastside 30
Lancaster 54, Buffalo Gap 44
Twin Springs 52, Fort Chiswell 51
Washington & Lee 65, Altavista 57
Class 2=
Quarterfinal=
Greensville County 59, Woodstock Central 45
James River-Buchanan 74, Union 68, 2OT
John Marshall 91, East Rockingham 57
Radford 67, Virginia High 49
Class 3=
Quarterfinal=
Cave Spring 72, Fluvanna 54
Hopewell 57, Skyline 48
Petersburg 61, William Monroe 34
Class 4=
Quarterfinal=
King’s Fork High School 84, Henrico 52
Loudoun County 51, E.C. Glass 47
Loudoun Valley 49, Western Albemarle 48
Varina 106, Jamestown 73
Class 5=
Quarterfinal=
Highland Springs 58, Albemarle 46
Maury 54, Indian River 32
Menchville 53, Bayside 52
Riverside 65, Glen Allen 51
Class 6=
Quarterfinal=
Battlefield 68, Manchester 57
Hayfield 59, Washington-Lee 51
Patriot 74, James River-Midlothian 63
South Lakes 48, Fairfax 37
VISAA State Tournament=
Division I=
Semifinal=
Paul VI Catholic High School 70, Episcopal 49
Division II=
Semifinal=
Blue Ridge School 53, Steward School 50
Highland-Warrenton 84, Miller School 76
Division III=
Semifinal=
Eastern Mennonite 49, Christ Chapel Academy 38
Fairfax Christian 92, Roanoke Catholic 60
