BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL State Tournament= Class 1= Quarterfinal= Auburn 65, Eastside 30 Lancaster 54, Buffalo Gap 44 Twin Springs…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL State Tournament=

Class 1=

Quarterfinal=

Auburn 65, Eastside 30

Lancaster 54, Buffalo Gap 44

Twin Springs 52, Fort Chiswell 51

Washington & Lee 65, Altavista 57

Class 2=

Quarterfinal=

Greensville County 59, Woodstock Central 45

James River-Buchanan 74, Union 68, 2OT

John Marshall 91, East Rockingham 57

Radford 67, Virginia High 49

Class 3=

Quarterfinal=

Cave Spring 72, Fluvanna 54

Hopewell 57, Skyline 48

Petersburg 61, William Monroe 34

Class 4=

Quarterfinal=

King’s Fork High School 84, Henrico 52

Loudoun County 51, E.C. Glass 47

Loudoun Valley 49, Western Albemarle 48

Varina 106, Jamestown 73

Class 5=

Quarterfinal=

Highland Springs 58, Albemarle 46

Maury 54, Indian River 32

Menchville 53, Bayside 52

Riverside 65, Glen Allen 51

Class 6=

Quarterfinal=

Battlefield 68, Manchester 57

Hayfield 59, Washington-Lee 51

Patriot 74, James River-Midlothian 63

South Lakes 48, Fairfax 37

VISAA State Tournament=

Division I=

Semifinal=

Paul VI Catholic High School 70, Episcopal 49

Division II=

Semifinal=

Blue Ridge School 53, Steward School 50

Highland-Warrenton 84, Miller School 76

Division III=

Semifinal=

Eastern Mennonite 49, Christ Chapel Academy 38

Fairfax Christian 92, Roanoke Catholic 60

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.