Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 6=
Region A=
James River-Midlothian 40, Landstown 24
Thomas Dale 59, Western Branch 54
Region B=
Osbourn Park 49, Freedom (South Riding) 35
Woodbridge 66, Patriot 58
Class 5=
Region B=
Bethel 64, Kecoughtan 38
Region D=
Briar Woods 49, Massaponax 45
Harrisonburg 68, Riverbend 64
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 43, Stone Bridge 37
Woodgrove 56, North Stafford 43
Class 4=
Region A=
King’s Fork High School 71, Smithfield 65
Manor High School 58, Deep Creek 56
Class 3=
Region A=
Hopewell 58, Booker T. Washington 51
Lakeland 76, Southampton 14
New Kent 57, Lafayette 51, OT
Class 2=
Region C=
Alleghany 53, Floyd County 40
Radford 69, Chatham 36
Class 1=
Region B=
Buffalo Gap 49, Riverheads 48
Rappahannock County 37, Altavista 28
Region C=
Auburn 65, Covington 34
Fort Chiswell 60, Eastern Montgomery 48
George Wythe-Wytheville 46, Narrows 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
