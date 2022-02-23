CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Wednesday's Scores

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 10:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region A=

James River-Midlothian 40, Landstown 24

Thomas Dale 59, Western Branch 54

Region B=

Osbourn Park 49, Freedom (South Riding) 35

Woodbridge 66, Patriot 58

Class 5=

Region B=

Bethel 64, Kecoughtan 38

Region D=

Briar Woods 49, Massaponax 45

Harrisonburg 68, Riverbend 64

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 43, Stone Bridge 37

Woodgrove 56, North Stafford 43

Class 4=

Region A=

King’s Fork High School 71, Smithfield 65

Manor High School 58, Deep Creek 56

Class 3=

Region A=

Hopewell 58, Booker T. Washington 51

Lakeland 76, Southampton 14

New Kent 57, Lafayette 51, OT

Class 2=

Region C=

Alleghany 53, Floyd County 40

Radford 69, Chatham 36

Class 1=

Region B=

Buffalo Gap 49, Riverheads 48

Rappahannock County 37, Altavista 28

Region C=

Auburn 65, Covington 34

Fort Chiswell 60, Eastern Montgomery 48

George Wythe-Wytheville 46, Narrows 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | Washington, DC Sports

USPS opts for mostly gas-powered vehicle fleet over Biden administration's objections

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Army seeing some progress in its digital transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up