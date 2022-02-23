Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 6=
Region A=
James River-Midlothian 51, Landstown 33
Manchester 59, Oscar Smith 45
Region B=
Battlefield 66, Woodbridge 59
Patriot 58, Potomac 56
Class 5=
Region A=
Bayside 52, Princess Anne 45
Indian River 52, Frank Cox 40
Kempsville 53, Tallwood 35
Salem-Va. Beach 60, Green Run 51
Region D=
Albemarle 66, Stafford 51
Massaponax 52, Stone Bridge 40
Potomac Falls 62, North Stafford 18
Riverside 61, William Fleming 59
Class 3=
Region A=
Hopewell 56, Booker T. Washington 54
Park View-South Hill 77, New Kent 73
Petersburg 55, York 39
Phoebus 52, Lake Taylor 41
Class 2=
Region B=
Buckingham County 55, Stuarts Draft 48
Region D=
Graham 76, John Battle 64
Marion 89, Ridgeview 86
Union 70, Tazewell 30
Virginia High 58, Gate City 51
Class 1=
Region A=
Lancaster 84, Middlesex 61
Washington & Lee 56, West Point 50
Region C=
Auburn 85, Covington 43
Fort Chiswell 65, Craig County 31
George Wythe-Wytheville 80, Narrows 65
Parry McCluer 53, Grayson County 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
