Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 11:45 PM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region A=

James River-Midlothian 51, Landstown 33

Manchester 59, Oscar Smith 45

Region B=

Battlefield 66, Woodbridge 59

Patriot 58, Potomac 56

Class 5=

Region A=

Bayside 52, Princess Anne 45

Indian River 52, Frank Cox 40

Kempsville 53, Tallwood 35

Salem-Va. Beach 60, Green Run 51

Region D=

Albemarle 66, Stafford 51

Massaponax 52, Stone Bridge 40

Potomac Falls 62, North Stafford 18

Riverside 61, William Fleming 59

Class 3=

Region A=

Hopewell 56, Booker T. Washington 54

Park View-South Hill 77, New Kent 73

Petersburg 55, York 39

Phoebus 52, Lake Taylor 41

Class 2=

Region B=

Buckingham County 55, Stuarts Draft 48

Region D=

Graham 76, John Battle 64

Marion 89, Ridgeview 86

Union 70, Tazewell 30

Virginia High 58, Gate City 51

Class 1=

Region A=

Lancaster 84, Middlesex 61

Washington & Lee 56, West Point 50

Region C=

Auburn 85, Covington 43

Fort Chiswell 65, Craig County 31

George Wythe-Wytheville 80, Narrows 65

Parry McCluer 53, Grayson County 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

