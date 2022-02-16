Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broadwater Academy 66, Chincoteague 47
Church Hill Academy 91, Veritas Collegiate Academy 53
East Rockingham 57, Madison County 44
Edison 56, Annandale 40
Fairfax 39, W.T. Woodson 35
Fairfax Christian 55, Highland-Warrenton 49
Granby 53, Norfolk Christian School 50
Hayfield 82, Falls Church 52
Jamestown 75, Smithfield 52
Liberty Christian 55, E.C. Glass 30
Loudoun County 61, Broad Run 52
Massaponax 64, North Stafford 34
Narrows 72, Covington 22
Patriot 60, Battlefield 41
Peninsula Catholic 83, Hampton Roads 46
Potomac Falls 49, Riverside 43
R.E. Lee-Staunton 65, Fort Defiance 55, OT
Skyline 84, Warren County 53
Stone Bridge 68, Independence 60
TJHS 62, Carver Academy 41
Tandem Friends School 58, Fredericksburg Academy 24
William Fleming 52, Northside 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.