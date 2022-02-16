Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Broadwater Academy 66, Chincoteague 47 Church Hill Academy 91, Veritas Collegiate Academy 53 East Rockingham 57, Madison…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broadwater Academy 66, Chincoteague 47

Church Hill Academy 91, Veritas Collegiate Academy 53

East Rockingham 57, Madison County 44

Edison 56, Annandale 40

Fairfax 39, W.T. Woodson 35

Fairfax Christian 55, Highland-Warrenton 49

Granby 53, Norfolk Christian School 50

Hayfield 82, Falls Church 52

Jamestown 75, Smithfield 52

Liberty Christian 55, E.C. Glass 30

Loudoun County 61, Broad Run 52

Massaponax 64, North Stafford 34

Narrows 72, Covington 22

Patriot 60, Battlefield 41

Peninsula Catholic 83, Hampton Roads 46

Potomac Falls 49, Riverside 43

R.E. Lee-Staunton 65, Fort Defiance 55, OT

Skyline 84, Warren County 53

Stone Bridge 68, Independence 60

TJHS 62, Carver Academy 41

Tandem Friends School 58, Fredericksburg Academy 24

William Fleming 52, Northside 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.