Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethel 46, Phoebus 11
Briar Woods 43, Potomac Falls 31
Broad Run 67, Heritage (Leesburg) 37
Brunswick Academy 54, Fuqua School 22
Central – Wise 54, Gate City 47
Chatham 72, Dan River 39
Clarke County 42, Rappahannock County 31
Cumberland 43, William Campbell 27
Eastern Montgomery 47, Narrows 32
Eastern View 69, James Monroe 40
Edison 41, TJ-Alexandria 34
Fort Defiance 83, R.E. Lee-Staunton 63
George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Fort Chiswell 38
Indian River 42, Tabb 36
James Robinson 45, West Potomac 36
Loudoun Valley 47, Tuscarora 42
Luray 68, Woodstock Central 44
Magna Vista 46, Halifax County 43
Norfolk Christian School 48, Peninsula Catholic 11
Norview 66, Norcom 22
Oakton 34, South Lakes 26
Osbourn Park 58, Patriot 36
Parry McCluer 63, Covington 22
Patrick Henry-Ashland 71, Armstrong 20
Ridgeview 44, John Battle 31
Skyline 55, Warren County 30
Woodside 55, Denbigh 6
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.