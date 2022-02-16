Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bethel 46, Phoebus 11 Briar Woods 43, Potomac Falls 31 Broad Run 67, Heritage (Leesburg) 37 Brunswick…

Bethel 46, Phoebus 11

Briar Woods 43, Potomac Falls 31

Broad Run 67, Heritage (Leesburg) 37

Brunswick Academy 54, Fuqua School 22

Central – Wise 54, Gate City 47

Chatham 72, Dan River 39

Clarke County 42, Rappahannock County 31

Cumberland 43, William Campbell 27

Eastern Montgomery 47, Narrows 32

Eastern View 69, James Monroe 40

Edison 41, TJ-Alexandria 34

Fort Defiance 83, R.E. Lee-Staunton 63

George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Fort Chiswell 38

Indian River 42, Tabb 36

James Robinson 45, West Potomac 36

Loudoun Valley 47, Tuscarora 42

Luray 68, Woodstock Central 44

Magna Vista 46, Halifax County 43

Norfolk Christian School 48, Peninsula Catholic 11

Norview 66, Norcom 22

Oakton 34, South Lakes 26

Osbourn Park 58, Patriot 36

Parry McCluer 63, Covington 22

Patrick Henry-Ashland 71, Armstrong 20

Ridgeview 44, John Battle 31

Skyline 55, Warren County 30

Woodside 55, Denbigh 6

