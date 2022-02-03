Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 59, Chatham 50
Annandale 73, Justice High School 51
Battlefield 65, Osbourn 58
Broadwater Academy 85, Nandua 38
Brunswick 56, Sussex Central 41
Buffalo Gap 60, Stuarts Draft 57
C.D. Hylton 75, Potomac 48
Charlottesville 45, Monticello 34
Chilhowie 45, Rural Retreat 36
Cosby 42, Midlothian 31
E.C. Glass 55, Liberty Christian 47
Eastside 48, Twin Springs 32
Edison 50, Mount Vernon 47
Essex 61, Rappahannock 32
Floyd County 63, Glenvar 61
Fluvanna 78, Louisa 60
Fort Defiance 45, Harrisonburg 37
Franklin 60, Central of Lunenburg 28
Franklin County 66, Magna Vista 64
Fredericksburg Christian 69, Trinity Christian School 40
Freedom (W) 57, Woodbridge 56
GW-Danville 59, Heritage-Lynchburg 53
Grafton 57, Tabb 44
Graham 58, Galax 44
Henrico 60, Mechanicsville High School 44
Indian River 70, First Colonial 46
James River-Buchanan 69, Radford 34
Jamestown 84, Poquoson 26
John Handley 67, James Wood 42
Lloyd Bird 89, Huguenot 62
Manchester 70, George Wythe-Richmond 62
Manor High School 53, Salem-Va. Beach 50
Matoaca 65, Prince George 60
Millbrook 69, Fauquier 58
Monacan 76, Clover Hill 65
Nelson County 52, Dan River 24
Nottoway 60, Buckingham County 48
Oscar Smith 76, Ocean Lakes 32
Page County 65, Luray 56
Park View-South Hill 63, Windsor 44
Powhatan 73, Dinwiddie 66
Princess Anne 55, Kempsville 53
Rappahannock County 76, Park View-Sterling 49
Riverheads 46, Mountain View 23
Shelby Valley, Ky. 76, Mountain Mission 37
South County 62, James Robinson 34
St. Annes-Belfield 73, Fork Union Prep 52
St. Christopher’s 84, Carmel 63
Surry County 68, Southampton 56
Veritas Collegiate Academy 88, Christchurch 79
W.T. Woodson 63, West Springfield 46
Warhill 58, Bruton 54
Western Albemarle 53, Albemarle 46
William Byrd 51, Staunton River 27
York 74, New Kent 62
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
