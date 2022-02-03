Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Altavista 59, Chatham 50 Annandale 73, Justice High School 51 Battlefield 65, Osbourn 58 Broadwater Academy 85,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 59, Chatham 50

Annandale 73, Justice High School 51

Battlefield 65, Osbourn 58

Broadwater Academy 85, Nandua 38

Brunswick 56, Sussex Central 41

Buffalo Gap 60, Stuarts Draft 57

C.D. Hylton 75, Potomac 48

Charlottesville 45, Monticello 34

Chilhowie 45, Rural Retreat 36

Cosby 42, Midlothian 31

E.C. Glass 55, Liberty Christian 47

Eastside 48, Twin Springs 32

Edison 50, Mount Vernon 47

Essex 61, Rappahannock 32

Floyd County 63, Glenvar 61

Fluvanna 78, Louisa 60

Fort Defiance 45, Harrisonburg 37

Franklin 60, Central of Lunenburg 28

Franklin County 66, Magna Vista 64

Fredericksburg Christian 69, Trinity Christian School 40

Freedom (W) 57, Woodbridge 56

GW-Danville 59, Heritage-Lynchburg 53

Grafton 57, Tabb 44

Graham 58, Galax 44

Henrico 60, Mechanicsville High School 44

Indian River 70, First Colonial 46

James River-Buchanan 69, Radford 34

Jamestown 84, Poquoson 26

John Handley 67, James Wood 42

Lloyd Bird 89, Huguenot 62

Manchester 70, George Wythe-Richmond 62

Manor High School 53, Salem-Va. Beach 50

Matoaca 65, Prince George 60

Millbrook 69, Fauquier 58

Monacan 76, Clover Hill 65

Nelson County 52, Dan River 24

Nottoway 60, Buckingham County 48

Oscar Smith 76, Ocean Lakes 32

Page County 65, Luray 56

Park View-South Hill 63, Windsor 44

Powhatan 73, Dinwiddie 66

Princess Anne 55, Kempsville 53

Rappahannock County 76, Park View-Sterling 49

Riverheads 46, Mountain View 23

Shelby Valley, Ky. 76, Mountain Mission 37

South County 62, James Robinson 34

St. Annes-Belfield 73, Fork Union Prep 52

St. Christopher’s 84, Carmel 63

Surry County 68, Southampton 56

Veritas Collegiate Academy 88, Christchurch 79

W.T. Woodson 63, West Springfield 46

Warhill 58, Bruton 54

Western Albemarle 53, Albemarle 46

William Byrd 51, Staunton River 27

York 74, New Kent 62

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.