Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 78, Central – Wise 58

Atlantic Shores Christian 97, Gateway Christian 32

Bayside 58, Kempsville 47

Bethel 64, Heritage-Newport News 46

Booker T. Washington 74, Churchland 71

Broad Run 63, Rock Ridge 36

C.D. Hylton 62, Woodbridge 61, 3OT

Caroline 65, Courtland 60

Cave Spring 60, Blacksburg 34

Charlottesville 72, Monticello 54

Chilhowie 58, Rural Retreat 37

Colonial Forge 66, Riverbend 57

Dominion 69, Tuscarora 65, OT

Eastern View 62, King George 52

Eastside 50, Thomas Walker 35

Fairfax 62, West Springfield 51

Fredericksburg Christian 62, Trinity Christian School 59

Glenvar 71, Alleghany 63

Graham 69, Virginia High 54

Grassfield 67, Hickory 54

Great Bridge 50, Deep Creek 43

Hayfield 76, Justice High School 32

Henrico 60, Midlothian 42

Herndon 73, George Marshall 62

Holston 58, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 53

Honaker 51, Grundy 41

Hurley 51, Council 41

Indian River 55, Oscar Smith 50

John Marshall 101, Glen Allen 50

Kecoughtan 85, Hampton 41

Kellam 70, Ocean Lakes 45

Kettle Run 50, Millbrook 48

Landstown 66, Tallwood 51

Loudoun County 81, Lightridge 58

Loudoun Valley 61, Heritage (Leesburg) 47

Menchville 87, Warwick 36

Miller School 104, The Covenant School 27

Nansemond River 70, Western Branch 68

Nelson County 61, Altavista 40

Norfolk Academy 66, Christchurch 26

North Stafford 60, Brooke Point 59

Peninsula Catholic 54, Norfolk Collegiate 38

Petersburg 61, Hopewell 53, OT

Potomac 84, Freedom (W) 74

Princess Anne 48, Green Run 46

R.E. Lee-Staunton 65, Waynesboro 35

Ridgeview 64, John Battle 53

Riverheads 51, Buffalo Gap 48

Salem-Va. Beach 52, Frank Cox 29

Sherando 43, John Handley 40

South County 64, James Robinson 39

Spotswood 66, Harrisonburg 41

Spotsylvania 56, Chancellor 39

Stafford 64, Mountain View 32

Steward School 65, Norfolk Christian School 20

Stuarts Draft 61, Wilson Memorial 59

Tunstall 70, Halifax County 43

West Point 56, Carver Academy 33

Woodside 71, Denbigh 33

