Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 63, Gateway Christian 13
Bethel 52, Heritage-Newport News 24
Catholic High School of Va Beach 69, Cape Henry Collegiate 18
Charlottesville 73, Monticello 58
Christchurch 39, Norfolk Academy 27
Churchland 69, Booker T. Washington 31
Colonial Forge 42, Brooke Point 35
Covington 51, Craig County 28
Denbigh Baptist 45, Broadwater Academy 34
Eastern View 59, Chancellor 39
Edison 59, Annandale 15
Foxcroft 38, Wakefield Country Day 15
Grafton 78, Poquoson 24
Graham 47, Tazewell 44
Grassfield 67, Hickory 56, 2OT
Greensville County 54, Windsor 51
Hampton 88, Kecoughtan 15
Hanover 45, Mechanicsville High School 42
Henrico 70, Patrick Henry-Ashland 55
Heritage (Leesburg) 54, Loudoun County 50
Honaker 62, Grundy 36
Hopewell 36, Petersburg 31
Indian River 48, Oscar Smith 29
Kellam 55, Ocean Lakes 40
Kempsville 49, Bayside 37
King’s Fork High School 65, Lakeland 47
Lake Taylor 57, Norcom 42
Landstown 49, Tallwood 36
Manor High School 96, Maury 23
Menchville 71, Warwick 35
Millbrook 68, Fauquier 31
Mills Godwin 36, J.R. Tucker 29
Nansemond-Suffolk 55, Walsingham Academy 32
Narrows 52, Highland-Monterey 18
North Stafford 52, Stafford 15
Potomac School 56, Holton Arms, Md. 20
Powhatan 52, Lloyd Bird 43
Princess Anne 62, Green Run 26
Pulaski County 65, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 34
R.E. Lee-Staunton 67, Waynesboro 35
Riverbend 64, Mountain View 28
Riverheads 59, Buffalo Gap 45
Salem-Va. Beach 63, Frank Cox 25
Seton School 50, Christ Chapel Academy 46
Sherando 42, James Wood 40
Spotswood 55, Fluvanna 45
Steward School 66, Norfolk Christian School 32
Tabb 49, Jamestown 41
The Covenant School def. Carlisle, forfeit
Thomas Dale 57, Cosby 42
Timberlake Christian 45, Faith Christian-Roanoke 34
Western Branch 64, Nansemond River 29
Wilson Memorial 51, Stuarts Draft 40
Woodside 65, Denbigh 3
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Courtland vs. James Monroe, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.