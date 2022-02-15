Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 63, Gateway Christian 13 Bethel 52, Heritage-Newport News 24 Catholic High School of Va…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 63, Gateway Christian 13

Bethel 52, Heritage-Newport News 24

Catholic High School of Va Beach 69, Cape Henry Collegiate 18

Charlottesville 73, Monticello 58

Christchurch 39, Norfolk Academy 27

Churchland 69, Booker T. Washington 31

Colonial Forge 42, Brooke Point 35

Covington 51, Craig County 28

Denbigh Baptist 45, Broadwater Academy 34

Eastern View 59, Chancellor 39

Edison 59, Annandale 15

Foxcroft 38, Wakefield Country Day 15

Grafton 78, Poquoson 24

Graham 47, Tazewell 44

Grassfield 67, Hickory 56, 2OT

Greensville County 54, Windsor 51

Hampton 88, Kecoughtan 15

Hanover 45, Mechanicsville High School 42

Henrico 70, Patrick Henry-Ashland 55

Heritage (Leesburg) 54, Loudoun County 50

Honaker 62, Grundy 36

Hopewell 36, Petersburg 31

Indian River 48, Oscar Smith 29

Kellam 55, Ocean Lakes 40

Kempsville 49, Bayside 37

King’s Fork High School 65, Lakeland 47

Lake Taylor 57, Norcom 42

Landstown 49, Tallwood 36

Manor High School 96, Maury 23

Menchville 71, Warwick 35

Millbrook 68, Fauquier 31

Mills Godwin 36, J.R. Tucker 29

Nansemond-Suffolk 55, Walsingham Academy 32

Narrows 52, Highland-Monterey 18

North Stafford 52, Stafford 15

Potomac School 56, Holton Arms, Md. 20

Powhatan 52, Lloyd Bird 43

Princess Anne 62, Green Run 26

Pulaski County 65, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 34

R.E. Lee-Staunton 67, Waynesboro 35

Riverbend 64, Mountain View 28

Riverheads 59, Buffalo Gap 45

Salem-Va. Beach 63, Frank Cox 25

Seton School 50, Christ Chapel Academy 46

Sherando 42, James Wood 40

Spotswood 55, Fluvanna 45

Steward School 66, Norfolk Christian School 32

Tabb 49, Jamestown 41

The Covenant School def. Carlisle, forfeit

Thomas Dale 57, Cosby 42

Timberlake Christian 45, Faith Christian-Roanoke 34

Western Branch 64, Nansemond River 29

Wilson Memorial 51, Stuarts Draft 40

Woodside 65, Denbigh 3

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Courtland vs. James Monroe, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.