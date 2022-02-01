Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 87, Central – Wise 63
Albemarle 85, Louisa 51
Bassett 51, Martinsville 44
Bayside 62, Tallwood 58
Benedictine 80, Carmel 65
Buckingham County 55, Amelia County 41
Carver Academy 69, Mathews 41
Collegiate-Richmond 50, Fork Union Prep 44
Culpeper 73, Spotsylvania 70
East Rockingham 89, Page County 61
Eastern View 86, James Monroe 41
Eastside 53, J.I. Burton 50
Fort Defiance 55, Stuarts Draft 51
Glen Allen 52, TJHS 39
Henrico 50, Mechanicsville High School 20
Highland Springs 71, Hanover 63
Honaker 69, Council 25
King George 82, Caroline 76
King’s Fork High School 67, Grassfield 52
Massaponax 68, Brooke Point 34
Middlesex 76, Charles City County High School 39
Millbrook 49, Liberty-Bealeton 47
Mills Godwin 67, Maggie L. Walker GS 36
Nansemond River 44, Deep Creek 37
Nansemond-Suffolk 61, Norfolk Christian School 41
Norfolk Collegiate 102, Greenbrier Christian 59
Northside 62, William Byrd 53
Parry McCluer 57, Narrows 39
Paul VI Catholic High School 77, Dematha, Md. 74
Portsmouth Christian 65, Denbigh Baptist 7
R.E. Lee-Staunton 36, Riverheads 31
Roanoke Catholic 55, New Covenant 19
Roanoke Valley Christian 49, Timberlake Christian 45
Rock Ridge 63, Dominion 58
Skyline 76, Brentsville 50
Spotswood 92, Rockbridge County 40
St. Annes-Belfield 74, St. Christopher’s 54
Steward School 48, Norfolk Academy 40
Turner Ashby 71, Harrisonburg 54
Varina 63, Atlee 48
Western Albemarle 71, Fluvanna 44
Western Branch 54, Lakeland 39
Wilson Memorial 88, Buffalo Gap 72
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
