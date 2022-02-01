Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 87, Central – Wise 63 Albemarle 85, Louisa 51 Bassett 51, Martinsville 44 Bayside 62, Tallwood…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 87, Central – Wise 63

Albemarle 85, Louisa 51

Bassett 51, Martinsville 44

Bayside 62, Tallwood 58

Benedictine 80, Carmel 65

Buckingham County 55, Amelia County 41

Carver Academy 69, Mathews 41

Collegiate-Richmond 50, Fork Union Prep 44

Culpeper 73, Spotsylvania 70

East Rockingham 89, Page County 61

Eastern View 86, James Monroe 41

Eastside 53, J.I. Burton 50

Fort Defiance 55, Stuarts Draft 51

Glen Allen 52, TJHS 39

Henrico 50, Mechanicsville High School 20

Highland Springs 71, Hanover 63

Honaker 69, Council 25

King George 82, Caroline 76

King’s Fork High School 67, Grassfield 52

Massaponax 68, Brooke Point 34

Middlesex 76, Charles City County High School 39

Millbrook 49, Liberty-Bealeton 47

Mills Godwin 67, Maggie L. Walker GS 36

Nansemond River 44, Deep Creek 37

Nansemond-Suffolk 61, Norfolk Christian School 41

Norfolk Collegiate 102, Greenbrier Christian 59

Northside 62, William Byrd 53

Parry McCluer 57, Narrows 39

Paul VI Catholic High School 77, Dematha, Md. 74

Portsmouth Christian 65, Denbigh Baptist 7

R.E. Lee-Staunton 36, Riverheads 31

Roanoke Catholic 55, New Covenant 19

Roanoke Valley Christian 49, Timberlake Christian 45

Rock Ridge 63, Dominion 58

Skyline 76, Brentsville 50

Spotswood 92, Rockbridge County 40

St. Annes-Belfield 74, St. Christopher’s 54

Steward School 48, Norfolk Academy 40

Turner Ashby 71, Harrisonburg 54

Varina 63, Atlee 48

Western Albemarle 71, Fluvanna 44

Western Branch 54, Lakeland 39

Wilson Memorial 88, Buffalo Gap 72

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.