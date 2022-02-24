Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Blue Ridge School 75, Va. Episcopal 52 Broadwater Academy 73, StoneBridge School 33 Fredericksburg Christian 62, Trinity…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge School 75, Va. Episcopal 52

Broadwater Academy 73, StoneBridge School 33

Fredericksburg Christian 62, Trinity Christian School 46

Hampton Christian 75, Denbigh Baptist 37

Miller School 95, Hargrave Military 73

Portsmouth Christian 44, Gateway Christian 26

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region C=

Fairfax 46, West Potomac 42

Hayfield 84, South County 62

Region D=

South Lakes 51, George Marshall 45

Washington-Lee 61, James Madison 58, OT

Class 4=

Region A=

Jamestown 57, Hampton 52

King’s Fork High School 76, Manor High School 53

Class 3=

Region C=

Fluvanna 89, Liberty Christian 77

Spotswood 66, Heritage-Lynchburg 44

Region D=

Cave Spring 71, Abingdon 31

Northside 67, Lord Botetourt 52

Class 2=

Region A=

Greensville County 58, Nottoway 39

John Marshall 78, TJHS 44

Region C=

James River-Buchanan 74, Floyd County 40

Radford 50, Martinsville 39

Class 1=

Region B=

Altavista 53, Rappahannock County 48

Buffalo Gap 54, William Campbell 45

Region D=

Eastside 45, Northwood 37

Holston 37, Twin Springs 28

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

