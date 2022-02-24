Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Ridge School 75, Va. Episcopal 52
Broadwater Academy 73, StoneBridge School 33
Fredericksburg Christian 62, Trinity Christian School 46
Hampton Christian 75, Denbigh Baptist 37
Miller School 95, Hargrave Military 73
Portsmouth Christian 44, Gateway Christian 26
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 6=
Region C=
Fairfax 46, West Potomac 42
Hayfield 84, South County 62
Region D=
South Lakes 51, George Marshall 45
Washington-Lee 61, James Madison 58, OT
Class 4=
Region A=
Jamestown 57, Hampton 52
King’s Fork High School 76, Manor High School 53
Class 3=
Region C=
Fluvanna 89, Liberty Christian 77
Spotswood 66, Heritage-Lynchburg 44
Region D=
Cave Spring 71, Abingdon 31
Northside 67, Lord Botetourt 52
Class 2=
Region A=
Greensville County 58, Nottoway 39
John Marshall 78, TJHS 44
Region C=
James River-Buchanan 74, Floyd County 40
Radford 50, Martinsville 39
Class 1=
Region B=
Altavista 53, Rappahannock County 48
Buffalo Gap 54, William Campbell 45
Region D=
Eastside 45, Northwood 37
Holston 37, Twin Springs 28
