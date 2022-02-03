Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 46, Norfolk Collegiate 42
Auburn 60, Eastern Montgomery 30
Brentsville 66, Manassas Park 31
Chilhowie 64, Northwood 24
Chincoteague 45, Nandua 28
Clarke County 47, Page County 41
Cosby 56, Monacan 53
Eastern View 75, James Monroe 41
Edison 68, John R. Lewis 19
Freedom (South Riding) 29, John Champe 24
Freedom (W) 29, John Champe 24
Georgetown Day School, D.C. 63, Flint Hill School 52
Grafton 70, New Kent 42
Halifax County 61, Tunstall 22
Highland-Monterey 41, Bath County 26
Holton Arms, Md. 39, Madeira School 23
Honaker 73, Hurley 7
Hopewell 81, Dinwiddie 30
James River-Midlothian 61, Lloyd Bird 42
James Wood 64, Sherando 32
Jefferson Forest 58, Heritage-Lynchburg 22
John Marshall 58, George Wythe-Richmond 9
King George 51, Spotsylvania 16
Landstown 51, Kellam 36
Madison County 50, Strasburg 46
Manor High School 66, Booker T. Washington 35
Meridian High School 69, Christ Chapel Academy 29
Midlothian 53, Mills Godwin 45
Nansemond-Suffolk 62, Peninsula Catholic 10
Narrows 49, Craig County 18
Norfolk Christian School 33, Cape Henry Collegiate 13
Osbourn Park 52, Unity Reed 28
Oscar Smith 48, Hickory 38
Poquoson 42, Warhill 36
Potomac School 68, National Cathedral, D.C. 27
Powhatan 52, Clover Hill 44
Radford 59, Glenvar 52
Ridgeview 47, Gate City 44
Roanoke Catholic 39, New Covenant 36
Smithfield 72, Tabb 20
Southampton Academy 51, Kenston Forest 41
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 61, Oakcrest 35
Steward School 52, Va. Episcopal 20
Surry County 44, Franklin 37
Tallwood 45, Ocean Lakes 34
Thomas Dale 71, Prince George 22
Turner Ashby 48, R.E. Lee-Staunton 41
Tuscarora 43, Heritage (Leesburg) 16
Virginia Academy 50, Word of Life 47
Virginia High 55, Tazewell 19
Wakefield School 36, Foxcroft 30
Walsingham Academy 63, Hampton Roads 35
Woodgrove 58, Stone Bridge 24
Woodstock Central 59, East Rockingham 38
York 42, Jamestown 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
