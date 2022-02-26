Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 79, Broadwater Academy 68
Blue Ridge School 87, Miller School 62
Gonzaga College, D.C. 66, Bishop O’Connell 52
Paul VI Catholic High School 59, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 41
Regents 67, Ridgeview Christian 43
Richmond Christian 81, Banner Christian 69
Seton School 84, Fredericksburg Christian 42
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 64, Potomac School 43
St. Andrew’s, Md. 79, Flint Hill School 51
Steward School 57, Baltimore Catholic, Md. 49
Veritas Collegiate Academy 67, Cristo Rey Richmond 62
Westover Christian 77, Grace Christian 67
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 6=
Region C=
Hayfield 82, Fairfax 45
Class 3=
Region A=
Hopewell 55, Park View-South Hill 38
Petersburg 59, Phoebus 51
Region C=
Spotswood 64, Fluvanna 49
Region D=
Cave Spring 63, Northside 60
Class 2=
Region B=
Woodstock Central 73, East Rockingham 70
Region D=
Union 68, Virginia High 54
Class 1=
Region B=
Altavista 50, Buffalo Gap 49, OT
Region D=
Twin Springs 35, Eastside 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.