Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 79, Broadwater Academy 68

Blue Ridge School 87, Miller School 62

Gonzaga College, D.C. 66, Bishop O’Connell 52

Paul VI Catholic High School 59, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 41

Regents 67, Ridgeview Christian 43

Richmond Christian 81, Banner Christian 69

Seton School 84, Fredericksburg Christian 42

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 64, Potomac School 43

St. Andrew’s, Md. 79, Flint Hill School 51

Steward School 57, Baltimore Catholic, Md. 49

Veritas Collegiate Academy 67, Cristo Rey Richmond 62

Westover Christian 77, Grace Christian 67

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region C=

Hayfield 82, Fairfax 45

Class 3=

Region A=

Hopewell 55, Park View-South Hill 38

Petersburg 59, Phoebus 51

Region C=

Spotswood 64, Fluvanna 49

Region D=

Cave Spring 63, Northside 60

Class 2=

Region B=

Woodstock Central 73, East Rockingham 70

Region D=

Union 68, Virginia High 54

Class 1=

Region B=

Altavista 50, Buffalo Gap 49, OT

Region D=

Twin Springs 35, Eastside 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

