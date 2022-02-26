Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 38, StoneBridge School 30
Baltimore Catholic, Md. 59, Steward School 41
Blue Ridge Christian 50, Grace Christian 37
Georgetown Day School, D.C. 56, Flint Hill School 50
Paul VI Catholic High School 52, Bishop Ireton 40
Potomac School 66, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 27
Roanoke Valley Christian 53, Temple Christian 48
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 6=
Region C=
James Robinson 42, Edison 28
VHSL Regional Final=
Class 3=
Region C=
Spotswood 76, Fort Defiance 68
Class 3=
Region A=
Lakeland 55, Lake Taylor 36
New Kent 50, Hopewell 33
Region D=
Championship=
Carroll County 67, Staunton River 54
Class 2=
Region B=
Luray 76, Clarke County 57
Region D=
Central – Wise 47, Gate City 44
Class 1=
Region A=
West Point 38, Rappahannock 30
Region C=
Auburn 52, Fort Chiswell 34
Parry McCluer 45, George Wythe-Wytheville 31
Region D=
Honaker 57, Grundy 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.