Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 38, StoneBridge School 30 Baltimore Catholic, Md. 59, Steward School 41 Blue Ridge Christian…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 38, StoneBridge School 30

Baltimore Catholic, Md. 59, Steward School 41

Blue Ridge Christian 50, Grace Christian 37

Georgetown Day School, D.C. 56, Flint Hill School 50

Paul VI Catholic High School 52, Bishop Ireton 40

Potomac School 66, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 27

Roanoke Valley Christian 53, Temple Christian 48

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region C=

James Robinson 42, Edison 28

VHSL Regional Final=

Class 3=

Region C=

Spotswood 76, Fort Defiance 68

Class 3=

Region A=

Lakeland 55, Lake Taylor 36

New Kent 50, Hopewell 33

Region D=

Championship=

Carroll County 67, Staunton River 54

Class 2=

Region B=

Luray 76, Clarke County 57

Region D=

Central – Wise 47, Gate City 44

Class 1=

Region A=

West Point 38, Rappahannock 30

Region C=

Auburn 52, Fort Chiswell 34

Parry McCluer 45, George Wythe-Wytheville 31

Region D=

Honaker 57, Grundy 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.