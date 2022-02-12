Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amelia Academy 62, Brunswick Academy 60
Atlantic Shores Christian 59, Richmond Christian 51
Benedictine 61, Catholic High School of Va Beach 52
Bishop McNamara, Md. 79, St. John Paul the Great 64
Broadwater Academy 65, Portsmouth Christian 30
Collegiate-Richmond 55, Norfolk Academy 44
Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 82, Gate City 30
Flint Hill School 79, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 70
Highland-Warrenton 77, Springdale Prep, Md. 59
Kempsville 60, Princess Anne 48
Madison County 63, Luray 35
Manor High School 74, Dinwiddie 30
Tandem Friends School 62, Randolph-Macon Academy 13
Turner Ashby 72, Fort Defiance 41
Veritas Collegiate Academy 75, Cristo Rey Richmond 63
Wakefield School 44, Woodberry Forest 39
Woodside 66, Grafton 21
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.