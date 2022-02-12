Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Amelia Academy 62, Brunswick Academy 60 Atlantic Shores Christian 59, Richmond Christian 51 Benedictine 61, Catholic High…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amelia Academy 62, Brunswick Academy 60

Atlantic Shores Christian 59, Richmond Christian 51

Benedictine 61, Catholic High School of Va Beach 52

Bishop McNamara, Md. 79, St. John Paul the Great 64

Broadwater Academy 65, Portsmouth Christian 30

Collegiate-Richmond 55, Norfolk Academy 44

Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 82, Gate City 30

Flint Hill School 79, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 70

Highland-Warrenton 77, Springdale Prep, Md. 59

Kempsville 60, Princess Anne 48

Madison County 63, Luray 35

Manor High School 74, Dinwiddie 30

Tandem Friends School 62, Randolph-Macon Academy 13

Turner Ashby 72, Fort Defiance 41

Veritas Collegiate Academy 75, Cristo Rey Richmond 63

Wakefield School 44, Woodberry Forest 39

Woodside 66, Grafton 21

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

