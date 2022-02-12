OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 9:01 PM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broadwater Academy 41, Portsmouth Christian 26

Brunswick Academy 60, Amelia Academy 14

Nansemond River 48, Ocean Lakes 45

Paul VI Catholic High School 71, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 40

Potomac School 65, Madeira School 21

Princess Anne 46, Kempsville 42

Tennessee , Tenn. 65, Rye Cove 46

Va. Episcopal def. Carlisle, forfeit

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

