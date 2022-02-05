Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bethel 58, Heritage-Newport News 43 Carroll County 59, Spotswood 31 Fauquier 37, Liberty-Bealeton 22 Fuqua School 45,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethel 58, Heritage-Newport News 43

Carroll County 59, Spotswood 31

Fauquier 37, Liberty-Bealeton 22

Fuqua School 45, Amelia Academy 28

Glen Allen 53, Woodbridge 42

Grafton 70, York 22

Grundy 51, Hurley 45

Henrico 77, Dinwiddie 34

Honaker 57, Marion 38

James Wood 64, John Handley 21

John Battle 49, Lee High 46

Kecoughtan 61, Phoebus 33

Kempsville 57, Frank Cox 15

Madeira School 38, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 37

Massaponax 65, John Marshall 41

Narrows 57, Highland-Monterey 26

North Stafford 44, Brooke Point 35

Northwood 31, Council 10

Norview 52, Louisa 45

Potomac School 87, Episcopal 56

Princess Anne 65, Salem-Va. Beach 37

Shining Star Sports 49, Bishop O’Connell 36

Steward School 55, Highland-Warrenton 46

TPLS Christian 59, Catholic High School of Va Beach 42

William Byrd 45, Franklin County 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Forest Park vs. Colgan, ppd. to Feb 5th.

