CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Pefok reaches 20 goals,…

Pefok reaches 20 goals, scores for 3rd straight game

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 3:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

American Jordan Pefok reached 20 goals in a season for the first time, scoring for the third straight game to help Young Boys draw 2-2 at Grasshoppers on Sunday in the Swiss Super League.

Pefok converted a penalty kick in the 53rd minute to put Young Boys ahead 1-0.

A 25-year-old forward, Pefok has 15 goals in 21 league matches this season. He has played 34 club games overall. His previous high of 18 goals was set with Reims in the French second tier in 2017-18.

Born in Washington, D.C., and raised in France, Pefok made his U.S. debut last March 25 and has one goal in eight international appearances, scoring against Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal in June. He was on the roster for September World Cup qualifiers but was not picked for October, November or January matches.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up