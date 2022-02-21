Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= William Fleming 57, Albemarle 51 VHSL Playoffs= Class 3= Region A= Booker T. Washington 79, Lafayette 38…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

William Fleming 57, Albemarle 51

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 3=

Region A=

Booker T. Washington 79, Lafayette 38

Lake Taylor 73, Colonial Heights 42

New Kent 74, Tabb 63

Region D=

Christiansburg 74, Magna Vista 63

William Byrd 68, Carroll County 56

Class 6=

Region A=

Landstown 58, Kellam 34

Manchester 55, Thomas Dale 54

Oscar Smith 73, Grassfield 49

Region B=

Battlefield 73, Colonial Forge 43

Patriot 80, C.D. Hylton 46

Potomac 60, John Champe 54

Region C=

Hayfield 95, James Robinson 32

South County 72, Mount Vernon 51

___

