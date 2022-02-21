CORONAVIRUS NEWS: UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Protesting truckers to begin trip to DC | Boris Johnson scraps remaining restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Monday's Scores

Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 9:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

William Fleming 57, Albemarle 51

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 3=

Region A=

Booker T. Washington 79, Lafayette 38

Lake Taylor 73, Colonial Heights 42

New Kent 74, Tabb 63

Region D=

Christiansburg 74, Magna Vista 63

William Byrd 68, Carroll County 56

Class 6=

Region A=

Landstown 58, Kellam 34

Manchester 55, Thomas Dale 54

Oscar Smith 73, Grassfield 49

Region B=

Battlefield 73, Colonial Forge 43

Patriot 80, C.D. Hylton 46

Potomac 60, John Champe 54

Region C=

Hayfield 95, James Robinson 32

South County 72, Mount Vernon 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | Washington, DC Sports

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up