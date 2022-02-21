CORONAVIRUS NEWS: UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Protesting truckers to begin trip to DC | Boris Johnson scraps remaining restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 9:36 PM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 54, Christiansburg 47

Deep Creek 56, Hampton 51

Eastside 41, Twin Valley 38

Floyd County 68, Patrick County 51

James Robinson 65, Annandale 7

Lake Braddock 61, John R. Lewis 25

Lakeland 95, Colonial Heights 22

New Kent 53, Tabb 36

Patriot 52, Colonial Forge 39

Radford 59, Glenvar 42

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 63, Bishop O’Connell 52

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region A=

Landstown 55, Oscar Smith 17

Thomas Dale 54, Manchester 49

Western Branch 64, Kellam 38

Region B=

Woodbridge 62, Gainesville 57

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

