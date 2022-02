GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Central – Wise 63, Abingdon 32 E.C. Glass 53, Liberty Christian 41 Fort Chiswell 56, Grayson County…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central – Wise 63, Abingdon 32

E.C. Glass 53, Liberty Christian 41

Fort Chiswell 56, Grayson County 28

Grundy 44, Twin Valley 36

Honaker 83, Hurley 15

John Battle 54, Union 51

Meridian High School 52, William Monroe 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.