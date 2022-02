GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 41, Portsmouth Christian 24 Blue Ridge Christian 63, Roanoke Valley Christian 59 Brunswick Academy…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 41, Portsmouth Christian 24

Blue Ridge Christian 63, Roanoke Valley Christian 59

Brunswick Academy 41, Richmond Christian 13

Christ Chapel Academy 45, Trinity at Meadowview 29

Grace Christian 50, Temple Christian 40

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 71, Episcopal 22

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 47, Holton Arms, Md. 35

StoneBridge School 38, Broadwater Academy 20

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region B=

Osbourn Park 52, Woodbridge 42

Thomas Dale 44, James River-Midlothian 38

Region D=

James Madison 46, Langley 32

Class 5=

Region B=

Menchville 77, Bethel 25

Norview 58, Woodside 24

Region D=

Briar Woods 53, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 37

Woodgrove 61, Harrisonburg 46

Class 4=

Region A=

King’s Fork High School 82, Manor High School 61

Region B=

Eastern View 52, Monacan 44

Powhatan 61, Matoaca 52

Region C=

Millbrook 57, Sherando 48

Region D=

Pulaski County 54, E.C. Glass 43

Class 3=

Region B=

Meridian High School 67, Brentsville 22

Class 2=

Region C=

Radford 47, Alleghany 34

Class 1=

Region B=

Rappahannock 38, Buffalo Gap 30

