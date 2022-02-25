BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 71, Portsmouth Christian 25
Baltimore Catholic, Md. 59, Cape Henry Collegiate 40
Broadwater Academy 81, Hampton Christian 64
Flint Hill School 77, Maret, D.C. 72
Richmond Christian 68, Kenston Forest 49
St. Annes-Belfield 63, Woodberry Forest 53
St. Christopher’s 50, Collegiate-Richmond 47
Steward School 83, Peninsula Catholic 80, 4OT
Wakefield Country Day 75, Tandem Friends School 41
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 6=
Region A=
Manchester 66, James River-Midlothian 59
Region B=
Patriot 82, Battlefield 69
Region D=
South Lakes 56, Washington-Lee 47
Class 5=
Region A=
Bayside 53, Kempsville 52
Indian River 51, Salem-Va. Beach 48
Region B=
Maury 63, Woodside 62
Menchville 71, Kecoughtan 56
Class 4=
Region A=
King’s Fork High School 65, Jamestown 49
Region B=
Henrico 58, Eastern View 56
Varina 84, Courtland 55
Region C=
Loudoun County 61, Loudoun Valley 57, OT
Region D=
Western Albemarle 63, E.C. Glass 56
Class 3=
Region B=
Skyline 55, William Monroe 45
Class 2=
Region A=
John Marshall 85, Greensville County 41
Region B=
East Rockingham 74, Madison County 54
Woodstock Central 60, Buckingham County 34
Region C=
Radford 41, James River-Buchanan 40
Region D=
Union 66, Marion 38
Virginia High 63, Graham 61, OT
Class 1=
Region A=
Lancaster 74, Washington & Lee 42
Region C=
Auburn 67, George Wythe-Wytheville 48
Fort Chiswell 54, Parry McCluer 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
