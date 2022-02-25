CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Friday's Scores

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 10:39 PM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 71, Portsmouth Christian 25

Baltimore Catholic, Md. 59, Cape Henry Collegiate 40

Broadwater Academy 81, Hampton Christian 64

Flint Hill School 77, Maret, D.C. 72

Richmond Christian 68, Kenston Forest 49

St. Annes-Belfield 63, Woodberry Forest 53

St. Christopher’s 50, Collegiate-Richmond 47

Steward School 83, Peninsula Catholic 80, 4OT

Wakefield Country Day 75, Tandem Friends School 41

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region A=

Manchester 66, James River-Midlothian 59

Region B=

Patriot 82, Battlefield 69

Region D=

South Lakes 56, Washington-Lee 47

Class 5=

Region A=

Bayside 53, Kempsville 52

Indian River 51, Salem-Va. Beach 48

Region B=

Maury 63, Woodside 62

Menchville 71, Kecoughtan 56

Class 4=

Region A=

King’s Fork High School 65, Jamestown 49

Region B=

Henrico 58, Eastern View 56

Varina 84, Courtland 55

Region C=

Loudoun County 61, Loudoun Valley 57, OT

Region D=

Western Albemarle 63, E.C. Glass 56

Class 3=

Region B=

Skyline 55, William Monroe 45

Class 2=

Region A=

John Marshall 85, Greensville County 41

Region B=

East Rockingham 74, Madison County 54

Woodstock Central 60, Buckingham County 34

Region C=

Radford 41, James River-Buchanan 40

Region D=

Union 66, Marion 38

Virginia High 63, Graham 61, OT

Class 1=

Region A=

Lancaster 74, Washington & Lee 42

Region C=

Auburn 67, George Wythe-Wytheville 48

Fort Chiswell 54, Parry McCluer 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

