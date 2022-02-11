BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Altavista 63, Dan River 32 Bethel 44, Menchville 43 Buckingham County 53, Prince Edward County 36 Cave…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 63, Dan River 32

Bethel 44, Menchville 43

Buckingham County 53, Prince Edward County 36

Cave Spring 61, Pulaski County 48

Dinwiddie 71, Meadowbrook 58

Dominion 66, Park View-Sterling 51

Eastern View 77, Courtland 63

Edison 70, Annandale 62

Franklin County 65, William Byrd 63

Giles 57, Grayson County 54

Glen Allen 44, Mills Godwin 41

Greensville County 65, Windsor 35

Hayfield 79, Falls Church 51

Henrico 69, Armstrong 30

Indian River 62, Grassfield 48

James River-Midlothian 87, Powhatan 71

Jamestown 95, New Kent 41

John Handley 56, James Wood 39

Kecoughtan 91, Denbigh 24

Kettle Run 66, Liberty-Bealeton 46

King George 69, Spotsylvania 59

Lake Taylor 53, Granby 26

Louisa 49, Monticello 41

Madison County 49, Rappahannock County 43

Meridian High School 63, Skyline 61

Mountain View 48, Clarke County 42

Northwood 74, Rural Retreat 51

Norview 52, Maury 47, 2OT

Princess Anne 54, Frank Cox 31

Radford 58, Glenvar 55

Regents 54, New Covenant 49

Salem-Va. Beach 83, First Colonial 40

Spotswood 77, Broadway 57

St. Annes-Belfield 80, Woodberry Forest 44

Steward School 62, Nansemond-Suffolk 40

Western Albemarle 67, Orange County 38

Wilson Memorial 54, R.E. Lee-Staunton 49

Woodstock Central 53, Strasburg 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.