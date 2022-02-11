BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 63, Dan River 32
Bethel 44, Menchville 43
Buckingham County 53, Prince Edward County 36
Cave Spring 61, Pulaski County 48
Dinwiddie 71, Meadowbrook 58
Dominion 66, Park View-Sterling 51
Eastern View 77, Courtland 63
Edison 70, Annandale 62
Franklin County 65, William Byrd 63
Giles 57, Grayson County 54
Glen Allen 44, Mills Godwin 41
Greensville County 65, Windsor 35
Hayfield 79, Falls Church 51
Henrico 69, Armstrong 30
Indian River 62, Grassfield 48
James River-Midlothian 87, Powhatan 71
Jamestown 95, New Kent 41
John Handley 56, James Wood 39
Kecoughtan 91, Denbigh 24
Kettle Run 66, Liberty-Bealeton 46
King George 69, Spotsylvania 59
Lake Taylor 53, Granby 26
Louisa 49, Monticello 41
Madison County 49, Rappahannock County 43
Meridian High School 63, Skyline 61
Mountain View 48, Clarke County 42
Northwood 74, Rural Retreat 51
Norview 52, Maury 47, 2OT
Princess Anne 54, Frank Cox 31
Radford 58, Glenvar 55
Regents 54, New Covenant 49
Salem-Va. Beach 83, First Colonial 40
Spotswood 77, Broadway 57
St. Annes-Belfield 80, Woodberry Forest 44
Steward School 62, Nansemond-Suffolk 40
Western Albemarle 67, Orange County 38
Wilson Memorial 54, R.E. Lee-Staunton 49
Woodstock Central 53, Strasburg 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.