GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bayside 53, Green Run 48 Bruton 45, Castlewood 18 Central – Wise 63, John Battle 44 Collegiate-Richmond…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bayside 53, Green Run 48

Bruton 45, Castlewood 18

Central – Wise 63, John Battle 44

Collegiate-Richmond 40, Trinity Episcopal 18

Edison 73, Annandale 25

First Colonial 53, Salem-Va. Beach 49

Gate City 48, Union 33

Glen Allen 52, Mills Godwin 25

Hampton 77, Heritage-Newport News 19

Henrico 52, Armstrong 12

James Wood 56, Liberty-Bealeton 21

Kellam 62, Tallwood 42

Landstown 58, Ocean Lakes 24

Marion 47, Virginia High 46

Norfolk Academy 31, Hampton Roads 30

Norview 82, Maury 7

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 40, Lebanon 33

Portsmouth Christian 37, Gateway Christian 13

Powhatan 53, George Wythe-Richmond 19

Princess Anne 67, Frank Cox 27

Pulaski County 64, Blacksburg 27

Ridgeview 69, Abingdon 41

Rural Retreat 43, Northwood 9

St. Annes-Belfield 68, St. Catherine’s 39

Steward School 40, Nansemond-Suffolk 33

Thomas Walker 50, Eastside 48

Twin Springs 59, Rye Cove 48

Woodgrove 69, Loudoun Valley 63

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.