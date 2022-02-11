GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bayside 53, Green Run 48
Bruton 45, Castlewood 18
Central – Wise 63, John Battle 44
Collegiate-Richmond 40, Trinity Episcopal 18
Edison 73, Annandale 25
First Colonial 53, Salem-Va. Beach 49
Gate City 48, Union 33
Glen Allen 52, Mills Godwin 25
Hampton 77, Heritage-Newport News 19
Henrico 52, Armstrong 12
James Wood 56, Liberty-Bealeton 21
Kellam 62, Tallwood 42
Landstown 58, Ocean Lakes 24
Marion 47, Virginia High 46
Norfolk Academy 31, Hampton Roads 30
Norview 82, Maury 7
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 40, Lebanon 33
Portsmouth Christian 37, Gateway Christian 13
Powhatan 53, George Wythe-Richmond 19
Princess Anne 67, Frank Cox 27
Pulaski County 64, Blacksburg 27
Ridgeview 69, Abingdon 41
Rural Retreat 43, Northwood 9
St. Annes-Belfield 68, St. Catherine’s 39
Steward School 40, Nansemond-Suffolk 33
Thomas Walker 50, Eastside 48
Twin Springs 59, Rye Cove 48
Woodgrove 69, Loudoun Valley 63
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.