OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympian flashes ‘No War in Ukraine’ sign | Where are the Black figure skaters? | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Friday's Scores

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 9:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bayside 53, Green Run 48

Bruton 45, Castlewood 18

Central – Wise 63, John Battle 44

Collegiate-Richmond 40, Trinity Episcopal 18

Edison 73, Annandale 25

First Colonial 53, Salem-Va. Beach 49

Gate City 48, Union 33

Glen Allen 52, Mills Godwin 25

Hampton 77, Heritage-Newport News 19

Henrico 52, Armstrong 12

James Wood 56, Liberty-Bealeton 21

Kellam 62, Tallwood 42

Landstown 58, Ocean Lakes 24

Marion 47, Virginia High 46

Norfolk Academy 31, Hampton Roads 30

Norview 82, Maury 7

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 40, Lebanon 33

Portsmouth Christian 37, Gateway Christian 13

Powhatan 53, George Wythe-Richmond 19

Princess Anne 67, Frank Cox 27

Pulaski County 64, Blacksburg 27

Ridgeview 69, Abingdon 41

Rural Retreat 43, Northwood 9

St. Annes-Belfield 68, St. Catherine’s 39

Steward School 40, Nansemond-Suffolk 33

Thomas Walker 50, Eastside 48

Twin Springs 59, Rye Cove 48

Woodgrove 69, Loudoun Valley 63

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | Washington, DC Sports

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up