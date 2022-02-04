GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 56, Orange County 40 Atlantic Shores Christian 68, Portsmouth Christian 27 Bayside 59, Frank Cox 17…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 56, Orange County 40

Atlantic Shores Christian 68, Portsmouth Christian 27

Bayside 59, Frank Cox 17

Booker T. Washington 39, Maury 34

Broad Run 65, Loudoun Valley 55

Brooke Point 50, Mountain View 38

Carroll County 64, Floyd County 33

Catholic High School of Va Beach 74, Norfolk Academy 28

Central – Wise 77, Lee High 23

Chatham 64, William Campbell 18

Chilhowie 48, Lebanon 37

Dominion 52, Loudoun County 44

Douglas Freeman 45, Mills Godwin 26

Eastside 63, Castlewood 31

Fort Defiance 74, Wilson Memorial 55

Gainesville 58, Unity Reed 17

Galax 53, Giles 23

George Wythe-Wytheville 46, Grayson County 18

Great Bridge 49, Grassfield 46

Hampton 62, Phoebus 19

Harrisonburg 60, Broadway 51, OT

Highland Springs 57, Henrico 46

John Battle 30, Gate City 20

Kellam 49, Ocean Lakes 37

Landstown 51, Tallwood 18

Manor High School 63, Norcom 23

Narrows 50, Covington 43

Norview 81, Lake Taylor 33

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 48, Northwood 18

Potomac Falls 45, Riverside 32

Princess Anne 87, First Colonial 39

Pulaski County 60, Cave Spring 45

Richlands 43, Tazewell 25

Rural Retreat 54, Holston 34

Staunton River 73, Lord Botetourt 50

Sullivan East, Tenn. 78, Virginia High 44

TJ-Alexandria 47, Annandale 24

Thomas Walker 68, Rye Cove 39

Turner Ashby 66, Rockbridge County 11

Union 57, Abingdon 48

William Fleming 60, William Byrd 37

William Monroe 47, Skyline 34

Woodberry Forest 55, Fork Union Prep 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.