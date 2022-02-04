GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 56, Orange County 40
Atlantic Shores Christian 68, Portsmouth Christian 27
Bayside 59, Frank Cox 17
Booker T. Washington 39, Maury 34
Broad Run 65, Loudoun Valley 55
Brooke Point 50, Mountain View 38
Carroll County 64, Floyd County 33
Catholic High School of Va Beach 74, Norfolk Academy 28
Central – Wise 77, Lee High 23
Chatham 64, William Campbell 18
Chilhowie 48, Lebanon 37
Dominion 52, Loudoun County 44
Douglas Freeman 45, Mills Godwin 26
Eastside 63, Castlewood 31
Fort Defiance 74, Wilson Memorial 55
Gainesville 58, Unity Reed 17
Galax 53, Giles 23
George Wythe-Wytheville 46, Grayson County 18
Great Bridge 49, Grassfield 46
Hampton 62, Phoebus 19
Harrisonburg 60, Broadway 51, OT
Highland Springs 57, Henrico 46
John Battle 30, Gate City 20
Kellam 49, Ocean Lakes 37
Landstown 51, Tallwood 18
Manor High School 63, Norcom 23
Narrows 50, Covington 43
Norview 81, Lake Taylor 33
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 48, Northwood 18
Potomac Falls 45, Riverside 32
Princess Anne 87, First Colonial 39
Pulaski County 60, Cave Spring 45
Richlands 43, Tazewell 25
Rural Retreat 54, Holston 34
Staunton River 73, Lord Botetourt 50
Sullivan East, Tenn. 78, Virginia High 44
TJ-Alexandria 47, Annandale 24
Thomas Walker 68, Rye Cove 39
Turner Ashby 66, Rockbridge County 11
Union 57, Abingdon 48
William Fleming 60, William Byrd 37
William Monroe 47, Skyline 34
Woodberry Forest 55, Fork Union Prep 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.