Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broadway 60, John Handley 39

Central – Wise 44, Union 34

Eastside 62, Twin Springs 36

Glen Allen 53, Deep Run 29

J.I. Burton 46, John Battle 39

James Wood 64, Kettle Run 28

Luray 62, Rappahannock County 40

Matoaca 65, Dinwiddie 30

Mechanicsville High School 52, Henrico 48

Nandua 48, Northampton 24

National Cathedral, D.C. 29, Madeira School 28

Page County 40, East Rockingham 25

Potomac 58, Colgan 38

Potomac School 55, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 45

Ridgeview 77, Abingdon 42

River View, W.Va. 81, Hurley 16

St. Annes-Belfield 64, St. Gertrude 47

Steward School 56, Hampton Roads 14

Virginia Academy 71, Fredericksburg Christian 41

West Point 33, K&Q Central 24

Windsor 41, Franklin 37

Woodbridge 72, C.D. Hylton 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Twin Valley vs. Rye Cove, ccd.

