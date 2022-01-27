Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 66, Boy’s Home of Virgina 47
Broadwater Academy 60, Holly Grove, Md. 35
Cap City 71, TPLS Christian 59
Catholic High School of Va Beach 62, Hampton Roads 33
Chilhowie 43, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 41
Courtland 74, James Monroe 30
Eastern View 93, Culpeper 66
Eastside 51, Castlewood 22
Fluvanna 78, R.E. Lee-Staunton 70
Giles 73, Bland County 62
Grace Christian 57, Roanoke Valley Christian 51
Grafton 45, Bruton 43
Hayfield 83, TJ-Alexandria 34
Highland-Warrenton 34, Blue Ridge School 33
Honaker 62, Lebanon 61
John Handley 50, Kettle Run 42
King William 64, K&Q Central 47
King’s Fork High School 59, Indian River 43
Landstown 68, Green Run 51
Liberty Christian 60, Jefferson Forest 59
Loudoun Valley 68, Millbrook 53
Nansemond-Suffolk 56, Cape Henry Collegiate 53
National Christian Academy, Md. 68, Virginia Academy 53
Nelson County 44, William Campbell 41, OT
Norfolk Collegiate 61, Norfolk Academy 42
North Cross 60, Eastern Mennonite 49
Northampton 85, Chincoteague 60
Nottoway 74, Cumberland 21
Park View-Sterling 64, Trinity at Meadowview 59
Parry McCluer 57, Narrows 53
Peninsula Catholic 98, Greenbrier Christian 35
Potomac Falls 71, Dominion 47
Pulaski County 63, Carroll County 54, OT
Ridgeview 71, John Battle 60
Rustburg 41, Liberty-Bedford 40
Sherando 73, Fauquier 46
Skyline 93, Brentsville 66
Stafford 58, North Stafford 48
Steward School 51, Walsingham Academy 28
Temple Christian 27, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 22
Timberlake Christian 57, King’s Christian 7
Wakefield School 66, Tandem Friends School 51
Western Branch 58, Grassfield 54
Westover Christian 50, New Covenant 47
Wilson Memorial 82, Waynesboro 30
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
