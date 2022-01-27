Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 66, Boy’s Home of Virgina 47 Broadwater Academy 60, Holly Grove, Md. 35 Cap City 71,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 66, Boy’s Home of Virgina 47

Broadwater Academy 60, Holly Grove, Md. 35

Cap City 71, TPLS Christian 59

Catholic High School of Va Beach 62, Hampton Roads 33

Chilhowie 43, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 41

Courtland 74, James Monroe 30

Eastern View 93, Culpeper 66

Eastside 51, Castlewood 22

Fluvanna 78, R.E. Lee-Staunton 70

Giles 73, Bland County 62

Grace Christian 57, Roanoke Valley Christian 51

Grafton 45, Bruton 43

Hayfield 83, TJ-Alexandria 34

Highland-Warrenton 34, Blue Ridge School 33

Honaker 62, Lebanon 61

John Handley 50, Kettle Run 42

King William 64, K&Q Central 47

King’s Fork High School 59, Indian River 43

Landstown 68, Green Run 51

Liberty Christian 60, Jefferson Forest 59

Loudoun Valley 68, Millbrook 53

Nansemond-Suffolk 56, Cape Henry Collegiate 53

National Christian Academy, Md. 68, Virginia Academy 53

Nelson County 44, William Campbell 41, OT

Norfolk Collegiate 61, Norfolk Academy 42

North Cross 60, Eastern Mennonite 49

Northampton 85, Chincoteague 60

Nottoway 74, Cumberland 21

Park View-Sterling 64, Trinity at Meadowview 59

Parry McCluer 57, Narrows 53

Peninsula Catholic 98, Greenbrier Christian 35

Potomac Falls 71, Dominion 47

Pulaski County 63, Carroll County 54, OT

Ridgeview 71, John Battle 60

Rustburg 41, Liberty-Bedford 40

Sherando 73, Fauquier 46

Skyline 93, Brentsville 66

Stafford 58, North Stafford 48

Steward School 51, Walsingham Academy 28

Temple Christian 27, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 22

Timberlake Christian 57, King’s Christian 7

Wakefield School 66, Tandem Friends School 51

Western Branch 58, Grassfield 54

Westover Christian 50, New Covenant 47

Wilson Memorial 82, Waynesboro 30

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

