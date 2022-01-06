Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brookville 33, Amherst County 31
Cosby 56, Monacan 42
E.C. Glass 61, Rustburg 10
Heritage (Leesburg) 49, Independence 20
Liberty Christian 32, Liberty-Bedford 26
Mathews 51, Windham, Ohio 31
Matoaca 69, Colonial Heights 25
New Kent 51, Jamestown 26
Norfolk Christian School 63, TEACH Homeschool 12
Poquoson 46, Lafayette 43
Rock Ridge 38, Dominion 35
Smithfield 62, Grafton 52
Tabb 38, Bruton 28
York 38, Warhill 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Essex vs. Northumberland, ccd.
K&Q Central vs. Northampton, ppd.
Magna Vista vs. Franklin County, ppd.
Manchester vs. Huguenot, ppd.
Patrick County vs. Martinsville, ppd.
Petersburg vs. Meadowbrook, ppd.
Riverbend vs. Chancellor, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
