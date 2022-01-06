Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bassett 62, Staunton River 32 E.C. Glass 75, Rustburg 46 Franklin 54, Sussex Central 36 Great Bridge…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bassett 62, Staunton River 32

E.C. Glass 75, Rustburg 46

Franklin 54, Sussex Central 36

Great Bridge 43, Hickory 42

Independence 89, Heritage (Leesburg) 34

Kempsville 72, Oscar Smith 63

North Cross 75, Faith Christian-Roanoke 23

Oak Hill Academy 91, Wasatch Academy, Utah 49

Potomac Falls 48, Broad Run 45

Roanoke Valley Christian 83, Christian Heritage Academy 76

Rock Ridge 71, Dominion 55

Rock Ridge 73, Dominion 55

Veritas Collegiate Academy 88, Summit Christian Academy 64

Woodgrove 71, Park View-Sterling 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Auburn vs. Giles, ppd.

Carroll County vs. Radford, ppd.

Chancellor vs. Riverbend, ppd.

Grayson County vs. Holston, ppd.

Northampton vs. K&Q Central, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.