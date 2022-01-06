Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bassett 62, Staunton River 32
E.C. Glass 75, Rustburg 46
Franklin 54, Sussex Central 36
Great Bridge 43, Hickory 42
Independence 89, Heritage (Leesburg) 34
Kempsville 72, Oscar Smith 63
North Cross 75, Faith Christian-Roanoke 23
Oak Hill Academy 91, Wasatch Academy, Utah 49
Potomac Falls 48, Broad Run 45
Roanoke Valley Christian 83, Christian Heritage Academy 76
Rock Ridge 71, Dominion 55
Rock Ridge 73, Dominion 55
Veritas Collegiate Academy 88, Summit Christian Academy 64
Woodgrove 71, Park View-Sterling 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Auburn vs. Giles, ppd.
Carroll County vs. Radford, ppd.
Chancellor vs. Riverbend, ppd.
Grayson County vs. Holston, ppd.
Northampton vs. K&Q Central, ppd.
