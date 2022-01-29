CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Saturday's Scores

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 10:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 62, John Battle 53

Armstrong 68, Huguenot 56

Christ Chapel Academy 62, Word of Life 30

Grace Christian 48, Blue Ridge Christian 29

Highland-Warrenton 85, Hargrave Military 55

National Christian Academy, Md. 65, Fairfax Christian 64

Patriot 53, John Champe 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | Washington, DC Sports

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up