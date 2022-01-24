Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 91, Fluvanna 74
Auburn 65, Galax 35
Blacksburg 67, Pulaski County 49
Cave Spring 61, Northside 39
East Rockingham 68, Luray 40
Glenvar 75, Covington 28
Graham 64, Marion 60
Harrisonburg 51, Fort Defiance 26
Hayfield 80, Annandale 59
Holston 61, Grundy 44
James River-Midlothian 54, Cosby 38
King George 62, James Monroe 56
Matoaca 64, Dinwiddie 49
Narrows 77, Craig County 63
Phelps, Ky. def. Twin Valley, forfeit
Radford 78, Carroll County 52
St. Christopher’s 68, Christchurch 34
Tunstall 81, Chatham 53
William Monroe 56, Riverheads 41
Wilson Memorial 54, R.E. Lee-Staunton 47
Woodstock Central 62, Clarke County 58
