Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 91, Fluvanna 74

Auburn 65, Galax 35

Blacksburg 67, Pulaski County 49

Cave Spring 61, Northside 39

East Rockingham 68, Luray 40

Glenvar 75, Covington 28

Graham 64, Marion 60

Harrisonburg 51, Fort Defiance 26

Hayfield 80, Annandale 59

Holston 61, Grundy 44

James River-Midlothian 54, Cosby 38

King George 62, James Monroe 56

Matoaca 64, Dinwiddie 49

Narrows 77, Craig County 63

Phelps, Ky. def. Twin Valley, forfeit

Radford 78, Carroll County 52

St. Christopher’s 68, Christchurch 34

Tunstall 81, Chatham 53

William Monroe 56, Riverheads 41

Wilson Memorial 54, R.E. Lee-Staunton 47

Woodstock Central 62, Clarke County 58

