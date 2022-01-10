Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 48, R.E. Lee-Staunton 33 Alleghany County, N.C. 48, R.E. Lee-Staunton 33 Carroll County 73, Marion 40…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 48, R.E. Lee-Staunton 33

Alleghany County, N.C. 48, R.E. Lee-Staunton 33

Carroll County 73, Marion 40

Catholic High School of Va Beach 60, Jamestown 8

Eastern Montgomery 54, Giles 36

Glen Allen 76, Patrick Henry-Ashland 29

Great Bridge 76, Currituck County, N.C. 39

Heritage (Leesburg) 49, Dominion 41

Honaker 73, Tazewell 28

Isle of Wight Academy 51, Southampton Academy 28

James Wood 62, Hampshire, W.Va. 59

Liberty Christian 60, Amherst County 16

Liberty-Bedford 58, Heritage-Lynchburg 36

Loudoun County 43, Rock Ridge 22

Luray 63, Woodstock Central 53

Madison County 50, Strasburg 47

Manassas Park 30, Annandale 20

Matoaca 57, Henrico 54

Potomac Falls 51, Park View-Sterling 18

Rural Retreat 54, Bland County 27

Salem 68, Northside 51

Shenandoah Valley Christian 50, Mountain View Christian Academy 23

Sherando 50, Musselman, W.Va. 39

West Point 58, Northampton 16

Windsor 55, Sussex Central 28

