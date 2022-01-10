Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 60, Falls Church 59
Bishop Ireton 75, St. John Paul the Great 62
Carroll County 76, Marion 64
Dominion 70, Heritage (Leesburg) 44
Loudoun County 65, Rock Ridge 56
Loudoun Valley 67, Lightridge 40
Lynchburg Home School 60, Temple Christian 52
Madison County 47, Strasburg 34
McLean 73, Chantilly 49
Menchville 95, Gloucester 24
Page County 74, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 47
Paul VI Catholic High School 87, Heights, Md. 42
Stone Bridge 65, Broad Run 44
Thomas Dale 77, Monacan 54
Veritas Collegiate Academy 103, Christchurch 65
Woodgrove 51, Tuscarora 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
