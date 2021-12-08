Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broadway 46, Mountain View High School 41
Carroll County 69, Marion 35
Clover Hill 63, J.R. Tucker 35
Currituck County, N.C. 64, Hickory 52
Honaker 48, Richlands 31
Indian River 45, Norcom 31
Madison County 41, Orange County 12
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 60, Hermitage 49
Rural Retreat 56, Fort Chiswell 37
Walsingham Academy 41, Christchurch 18
Wilson Memorial 66, Monticello 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.