Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 9:30 PM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broadway 46, Mountain View High School 41

Carroll County 69, Marion 35

Clover Hill 63, J.R. Tucker 35

Currituck County, N.C. 64, Hickory 52

Honaker 48, Richlands 31

Indian River 45, Norcom 31

Madison County 41, Orange County 12

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 60, Hermitage 49

Rural Retreat 56, Fort Chiswell 37

Walsingham Academy 41, Christchurch 18

Wilson Memorial 66, Monticello 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Washington, DC Sports

