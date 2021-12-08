Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Broadway 46, Mountain View High School 41 Carroll County 69, Marion 35 Clover Hill 63, J.R. Tucker…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broadway 46, Mountain View High School 41

Carroll County 69, Marion 35

Clover Hill 63, J.R. Tucker 35

Currituck County, N.C. 64, Hickory 52

Honaker 48, Richlands 31

Indian River 45, Norcom 31

Madison County 41, Orange County 12

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 60, Hermitage 49

Rural Retreat 56, Fort Chiswell 37

Walsingham Academy 41, Christchurch 18

Wilson Memorial 66, Monticello 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

