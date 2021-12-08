CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 9:30 PM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 50, Covington 33

Eden Morehead, N.C. 78, Magna Vista 52

Franklin 52, Windsor 41

Jamestown 86, Bruton 45

Marion 58, Carroll County 51

Meridian High School 55, Trinity Christian School 21

Riverside 73, Freedom (South Riding) 46

Stephen Decatur, Md. 66, Arcadia 62

Stone Bridge 57, Loudoun County 46

Wakefield School 87, Fredericksburg Christian 42

West Ridge, Tenn. 65, Gate City 39

William Fleming 56, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 44

Wilson Memorial 80, Monticello 50

Heritage Hoops Tip Off Classic=

Independence 67, Marina-Huntington Beach, Calif. 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

