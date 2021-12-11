CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Washington tops Georgetown 2-1 in College Cup semifinal

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 12:10 AM

Washington’s Christian Soto (14), Charlie Ostrem (20), Nick Scardina (11), and Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (6) celebrate after the team’s win over Georgetown in an NCAA men’s soccer tournament semifinal in Cary, N.C., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Lucas Meek and Charlie Ostrem each scored, and Washington beat Georgetown 2-1 on Friday night to advance to the College Cup championship game.

The Huskies, making their first appearance in the College Cup, will face Clemson in Sunday’s title match. The Tigers beat Notre Dame in a penalty shootout in Friday’s earlier semifinal.

After a scoreless first half, Meek scored for the Huskies in the 54th minute. Moments later, Ostrem sent a blast from atop the box into the top right corner.

Goalkeeper Sam Fowler extended his Washington record with his 29th postseason save. He got a hand on Marlon Tabora’s shot in the 70th minute to push it up and over the net.

Zach Riviere closed the gap for the Hoyas with a header in the 80th minute. He had a chance to tie it in the final seconds but his attempt went over the goal.

The Hoyas, national champions in 2019, were making their third College Cup appearance.

The teams had met once before, with Georgetown winning 2-1 in the 2019 NCAA tournament quarterfinals.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

