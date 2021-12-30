Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Wood, Pa. 60, King’s Fork High School 54
Carroll County 56, Luray 44
Catholic High School of Va Beach 52, Woodbridge 40
Churchland 66, Bayside 53
Cleveland, Tenn. 64, Pulaski County 56
Dillard, Fla. 47, Virginia Academy 38
Fort Chiswell 56, Mount Airy, N.C. 48
Honaker 67, Chilhowie 34
James Wood 63, Freedom (South Riding) 27
Loudoun County 57, Manassas Park 11
Louisa 64, The Covenant School 39
Marion 75, George Wythe-Wytheville 21
Norfolk Academy 28, Atlee 27
Richlands 38, Tolsia, W.Va. 33
Ridgeview 51, Hendersonville, Tenn. 48
Riverside 51, Rock Ridge 42
Twin Valley 49, Rye Cove 36
Union 60, Twin Springs 22
Walsingham Academy 54, Roanoke Catholic 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
