Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel, Ohio 66, Peninsula Catholic 53

Albemarle 53, Stafford 42

Archbishop Ryan, Pa. 68, Benedictine 65

Atlantic Shores Christian 80, Kiran C. Patel, Fla. 48

Auburn 71, Rockbridge County 41

Bishop O’Connell 71, Milton, Ga. 49

Cave Spring 82, Glenvar 50

Floyd County 59, George Wythe-Wytheville 51

Fort Chiswell 51, Pulaski County 44

Honaker 55, Chilhowie 52

J.I. Burton 49, Richlands 38

Jefferson Forest 52, Broadway 45

Jefferson, W.Va. 62, Millbrook 56

John Marshall 72, Carmel Christian, N.C. 68

Lebanon 58, Grundy 44

Liberty Christian 68, Christiansburg 60, OT

Liberty Heights, N.C. 59, Blue Ridge School 50

Miller School 72, Westminster Catawba Christian, S.C. 60

Northwood 75, Central – Wise 52

Orange County 51, Buffalo Gap 49

Page County 56, Manassas Park 47

Roanoke Catholic 82, The Covenant School 54

Rye Cove 51, Eastside 43

Skyline 50, Strasburg 33

Tabb 61, Hampton Roads 58

Veritas Collegiate Academy 75, Berkeley, S.C. 69

Washington & Lee 70, Rappahannock 46

Western Albemarle 45, Broad Run 39

William Byrd 65, Brookville 55

Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 84, Va. Episcopal 65

