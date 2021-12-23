HOLIDAY NEWS: Dec. 23 is Festivus | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast | Tipping for holidays | Less tension for holidays
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

December 23, 2021, 10:02 PM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 68, Christiansburg 54

Armstrong 55, Church Hill Academy 53

Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 104, Gate City 46

Fort Chiswell 84, Eastern Montgomery 17

Hanover 56, King George 44

James River-Buchanan 69, Staunton River 23

Kempsville 88, Jamestown 66

Lee High 68, Letcher County Central, Ky. 64

Midlothian 81, Banner Christian 65

Millbrook 72, John Handley 59

Oscar Smith 80, Granby 43

Rappahannock County 70, Page County 59

Ridgeview 62, Hancock County, Tenn. 59

Steward School 54, St. Christopher’s 38

Strasburg 57, Wilson Memorial 55

Thomas Walker 63, KACHEA, Tenn. 45

Woodstock Central 44, East Rockingham 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

