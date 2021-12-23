Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 68, Christiansburg 54
Armstrong 55, Church Hill Academy 53
Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 104, Gate City 46
Fort Chiswell 84, Eastern Montgomery 17
Hanover 56, King George 44
James River-Buchanan 69, Staunton River 23
Kempsville 88, Jamestown 66
Lee High 68, Letcher County Central, Ky. 64
Midlothian 81, Banner Christian 65
Millbrook 72, John Handley 59
Oscar Smith 80, Granby 43
Rappahannock County 70, Page County 59
Ridgeview 62, Hancock County, Tenn. 59
Steward School 54, St. Christopher’s 38
Strasburg 57, Wilson Memorial 55
Thomas Walker 63, KACHEA, Tenn. 45
Woodstock Central 44, East Rockingham 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
