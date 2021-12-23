HOLIDAY NEWS: Dec. 23 is Festivus | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast | Tipping for holidays | Less tension for holidays
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Thursday's Scores

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

December 23, 2021, 10:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blacksburg 46, Fort Chiswell 38

Central – Wise 71, Letcher County Central, Ky. 64, 2OT

Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 43, Gate City 39

Fauquier 52, Warren County 31

Page County 49, Rappahannock County 44

Park View-Sterling 39, Gar-Field 30

Tazewell 59, Eastern Montgomery 55, OT

Wilson Memorial 54, Strasburg 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | Washington, DC Sports

Once again in 2022, your actual federal pay raise depends a lot on where you work

Anthony Brown says DoD won't get far on extremism issue without better data

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up