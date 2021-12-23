Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Blacksburg 46, Fort Chiswell 38 Central – Wise 71, Letcher County Central, Ky. 64, 2OT Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn.…

Blacksburg 46, Fort Chiswell 38

Central – Wise 71, Letcher County Central, Ky. 64, 2OT

Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 43, Gate City 39

Fauquier 52, Warren County 31

Page County 49, Rappahannock County 44

Park View-Sterling 39, Gar-Field 30

Tazewell 59, Eastern Montgomery 55, OT

Wilson Memorial 54, Strasburg 47

