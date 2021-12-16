Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 55, Virginia High 49
Brentsville 40, C.D. Hylton 32
Central – Wise 65, Hampton, Tenn. 55
GW-Danville 43, Martinsville 32
Grace Christian 40, Ridgeview Christian 28
Honaker 55, Chilhowie 43
John Battle 45, Graham 33
Liberty Christian 63, Heritage-Lynchburg 12
Louisa 59, Orange County 27
Madison County 54, East Rockingham 23
Massaponax 54, North Stafford 46
Mills Godwin 50, Atlee 13
Morristown West, Tenn. 65, Ridgeview 50
Norfolk Christian School 52, Nandua 16
Parry McCluer 60, Highland-Monterey 4
Patrick County 49, Dan River 43
Rye Cove 33, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 26
Smithfield 44, Tabb 34
Trinity Christian School 48, Christ Chapel Academy 35
Union 47, Thomas Walker 36
Worcester Prep School, Md. 46, Broadwater Academy 30
York 51, Jamestown 47
