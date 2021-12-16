Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 55, Virginia High 49 Brentsville 40, C.D. Hylton 32 Central – Wise 65, Hampton, Tenn. 55…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 55, Virginia High 49

Brentsville 40, C.D. Hylton 32

Central – Wise 65, Hampton, Tenn. 55

GW-Danville 43, Martinsville 32

Grace Christian 40, Ridgeview Christian 28

Honaker 55, Chilhowie 43

John Battle 45, Graham 33

Liberty Christian 63, Heritage-Lynchburg 12

Louisa 59, Orange County 27

Madison County 54, East Rockingham 23

Massaponax 54, North Stafford 46

Mills Godwin 50, Atlee 13

Morristown West, Tenn. 65, Ridgeview 50

Norfolk Christian School 52, Nandua 16

Parry McCluer 60, Highland-Monterey 4

Patrick County 49, Dan River 43

Rye Cove 33, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 26

Smithfield 44, Tabb 34

Trinity Christian School 48, Christ Chapel Academy 35

Union 47, Thomas Walker 36

Worcester Prep School, Md. 46, Broadwater Academy 30

York 51, Jamestown 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.