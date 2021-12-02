Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Episcopal 63, St. Annes-Belfield 51
Giles 60, Eastern Montgomery 28
Hopewell 39, Atlee 37
Liberty Christian 66, Waynesboro 31
Life Christian 72, Church Hill Academy 50
Montverde Academy, Fla. 86, Oak Hill Academy 51
Northwood 74, Johnson County, Tenn. 61
Rustburg 42, Altavista 40
Salisbury, Md. 63, Nandua 60
Turner Ashby 68, Fort Defiance 50
Woodside 65, Kecoughtan 59
Sleepy Thompson Tournament=
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 60, Carmel 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Luray vs. Mountain View High School, ppd.
