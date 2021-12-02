Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Episcopal 63, St. Annes-Belfield 51 Giles 60, Eastern Montgomery 28 Hopewell 39, Atlee 37 Liberty Christian 66,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Episcopal 63, St. Annes-Belfield 51

Giles 60, Eastern Montgomery 28

Hopewell 39, Atlee 37

Liberty Christian 66, Waynesboro 31

Life Christian 72, Church Hill Academy 50

Montverde Academy, Fla. 86, Oak Hill Academy 51

Northwood 74, Johnson County, Tenn. 61

Rustburg 42, Altavista 40

Salisbury, Md. 63, Nandua 60

Turner Ashby 68, Fort Defiance 50

Woodside 65, Kecoughtan 59

Sleepy Thompson Tournament=

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 60, Carmel 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Luray vs. Mountain View High School, ppd.

