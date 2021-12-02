CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Thursday's Scores

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 9:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Episcopal 63, St. Annes-Belfield 51

Giles 60, Eastern Montgomery 28

Hopewell 39, Atlee 37

Liberty Christian 66, Waynesboro 31

Life Christian 72, Church Hill Academy 50

Montverde Academy, Fla. 86, Oak Hill Academy 51

Northwood 74, Johnson County, Tenn. 61

Rustburg 42, Altavista 40

Salisbury, Md. 63, Nandua 60

Turner Ashby 68, Fort Defiance 50

Woodside 65, Kecoughtan 59

Sleepy Thompson Tournament=

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 60, Carmel 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Luray vs. Mountain View High School, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | Washington, DC Sports

Navy has less vaccinated sailors than previously reported, but still over 97%

GAO sustains first of 23 protests of CIO-SP4 solicitation

Senate avoids government shutdown, extends federal funding through February

Nearly all TSP funds take a dip in November after a promising October

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up