Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Annandale 69, South County 54 Blue Ridge School 75, iSchool, Texas 43 Dan River 37, Norfolk Academy…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 69, South County 54

Blue Ridge School 75, iSchool, Texas 43

Dan River 37, Norfolk Academy 36

Dorman, S.C. 91, Abingdon 27

Gar-Field 42, Mt. Vernon, S.D. 37

Green Run 84, Carlisle 43

Greeneville, Tenn. 59, Union 42

Honaker 74, Castlewood 49

Knoxville Catholic, Tenn. 92, Twin Springs 44

Lake Braddock 97, Briar Woods 84

Loudoun County 56, Meridian High School 50

Martinsville 59, Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 49

Ridgeview 47, Richlands 43

Rye Cove 67, Northwood 61

Virginia High 64, J.I. Burton 59

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.