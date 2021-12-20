Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 71, Rockbridge County 46
Amherst County 68, Nelson County 59
Bland County 48, Rural Retreat 44
Buckingham County 68, Cumberland 33
Charlottesville 62, E.C. Glass 59
Collegiate-Richmond 70, Banner Christian 57
Fredericksburg Christian 74, Chancellor 64
Green Run 73, Ocean Lakes 42
Grundy 49, Tazewell 47
Hidden Valley 73, Franklin County 72
John Battle 62, Holston 36
Lebanon 80, Council 39
Lloyd Bird 75, Church Hill Academy 54
Northside 56, James River-Buchanan 51
Osbourn 47, Freedom (South Riding) 39
Peninsula Catholic 104, Norfolk Christian School 24
Pocomoke, Md. 79, Nandua 71
Richlands 56, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 48
Salem-Va. Beach 71, Walsingham Academy 36
Skyline 84, Clarke County 48
Spencer Co., Ky. 78, Eastside 37
Twin Springs 63, Honaker 45
Woodstock Central 71, Warren County 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
John Champe vs. Gainesville, ccd.
Narrows vs. Giles, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.