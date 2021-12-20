Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 71, Rockbridge County 46 Amherst County 68, Nelson County 59 Bland County 48, Rural Retreat 44…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 71, Rockbridge County 46

Amherst County 68, Nelson County 59

Bland County 48, Rural Retreat 44

Buckingham County 68, Cumberland 33

Charlottesville 62, E.C. Glass 59

Collegiate-Richmond 70, Banner Christian 57

Fredericksburg Christian 74, Chancellor 64

Green Run 73, Ocean Lakes 42

Grundy 49, Tazewell 47

Hidden Valley 73, Franklin County 72

John Battle 62, Holston 36

Lebanon 80, Council 39

Lloyd Bird 75, Church Hill Academy 54

Northside 56, James River-Buchanan 51

Osbourn 47, Freedom (South Riding) 39

Peninsula Catholic 104, Norfolk Christian School 24

Pocomoke, Md. 79, Nandua 71

Richlands 56, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 48

Salem-Va. Beach 71, Walsingham Academy 36

Skyline 84, Clarke County 48

Spencer Co., Ky. 78, Eastside 37

Twin Springs 63, Honaker 45

Woodstock Central 71, Warren County 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

John Champe vs. Gainesville, ccd.

Narrows vs. Giles, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.