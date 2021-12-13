Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 47, Auburn 43
Chincoteague 49, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 35
Deep Run 57, Atlee 24
Eastern Montgomery 44, Bland County 27
Fredericksburg Christian 46, Trinity at Meadowview 40
GW-Danville 65, Bluestone 26
George Wythe-Wytheville 45, Holston 39
Glenvar 39, Northside 28
Liberty Christian 59, Jefferson Forest 22
Liberty-Bedford 34, Rustburg 27
Loudoun County 50, Lightridge 35
Narrows 51, Galax 44
Ridgeview 89, Grundy 47
Rockbridge County 55, Waynesboro 24
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.