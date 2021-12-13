CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Masks back in California | Air Force discharges 27 | Local COVID-19 cases | Area vaccination numbers
Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press

December 13, 2021, 9:34 PM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 47, Auburn 43

Chincoteague 49, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 35

Deep Run 57, Atlee 24

Eastern Montgomery 44, Bland County 27

Fredericksburg Christian 46, Trinity at Meadowview 40

GW-Danville 65, Bluestone 26

George Wythe-Wytheville 45, Holston 39

Glenvar 39, Northside 28

Liberty Christian 59, Jefferson Forest 22

Liberty-Bedford 34, Rustburg 27

Loudoun County 50, Lightridge 35

Narrows 51, Galax 44

Ridgeview 89, Grundy 47

Rockbridge County 55, Waynesboro 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

