Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 47, Auburn 43

Chincoteague 49, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 35

Deep Run 57, Atlee 24

Eastern Montgomery 44, Bland County 27

Fredericksburg Christian 46, Trinity at Meadowview 40

GW-Danville 65, Bluestone 26

George Wythe-Wytheville 45, Holston 39

Glenvar 39, Northside 28

Liberty Christian 59, Jefferson Forest 22

Liberty-Bedford 34, Rustburg 27

Loudoun County 50, Lightridge 35

Narrows 51, Galax 44

Ridgeview 89, Grundy 47

Rockbridge County 55, Waynesboro 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

