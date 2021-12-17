GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 39, Hampton Roads 33 Bland County 40, Galax 25 Castlewood 39, Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn.…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 39, Hampton Roads 33

Bland County 40, Galax 25

Castlewood 39, Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 32

Cloudland, Tenn. 59, Twin Springs 18

First Colonial 89, Green Run 33

Frederick Warriors, Md. 55, Mountain View Christian Academy 32

Gate City 53, Daniel Boone, Tenn. 38

Harrisonburg 66, Waynesboro 33

Hermitage 53, Henrico 50

James River-Midlothian 46, Glen Allen 36

Jefferson Forest 39, Western Albemarle 38

Landstown 53, Frank Cox 30

Lord Botetourt 62, William Byrd 25

Massaponax 51, Thomas Dale 38

Millbrook 63, James Wood 44

Mountain View 44, Rappahannock 40

Nansemond-Suffolk 53, Kellam 27

Norview 64, Churchland 21

Ocean Lakes 50, Norfolk Collegiate 21

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 31, Council 3

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 73, Hidden Valley 28

Riverheads 47, Rockbridge County 43

Rye Cove 47, Hurley 4

Skyline 60, Broadway 52

Steward School 67, Collegiate-Richmond 38

Sullivan East, Tenn. 83, Mountain Mission 57

Union 53, J.I. Burton 39

Virginia High 60, John Battle 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.