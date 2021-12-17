GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 39, Hampton Roads 33
Bland County 40, Galax 25
Castlewood 39, Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 32
Cloudland, Tenn. 59, Twin Springs 18
First Colonial 89, Green Run 33
Frederick Warriors, Md. 55, Mountain View Christian Academy 32
Gate City 53, Daniel Boone, Tenn. 38
Harrisonburg 66, Waynesboro 33
Hermitage 53, Henrico 50
James River-Midlothian 46, Glen Allen 36
Jefferson Forest 39, Western Albemarle 38
Landstown 53, Frank Cox 30
Lord Botetourt 62, William Byrd 25
Massaponax 51, Thomas Dale 38
Millbrook 63, James Wood 44
Mountain View 44, Rappahannock 40
Nansemond-Suffolk 53, Kellam 27
Norview 64, Churchland 21
Ocean Lakes 50, Norfolk Collegiate 21
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 31, Council 3
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 73, Hidden Valley 28
Riverheads 47, Rockbridge County 43
Rye Cove 47, Hurley 4
Skyline 60, Broadway 52
Steward School 67, Collegiate-Richmond 38
Sullivan East, Tenn. 83, Mountain Mission 57
Union 53, J.I. Burton 39
Virginia High 60, John Battle 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
